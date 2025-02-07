IBEX Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, Stock Gains After Hours

Reaching $140.7 million, a 6.1% rise in income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $132.6 million in the same time the previous year IBEX Limited (IBEX, Financials) announced healthy financial results.

In after-hours trading, IBEX's shares climbed 5.5% to $23.31, up $1.22.

Net income rose to $9.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the quarter past, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. The company also revealed a 15.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA, totaling $16.5 million, and a 36.3% rise in adjusted earnings per share, reaching $0.59.

A 14.7% decline in the FinTech vertical slightly offsets notable increases in the HealthTech sector (31.2%), Travel, Transportation, and Logistics (16.7%), and Retail & E-commerce (4.4%). Driven revenue growth comes from this decline.

Reflecting 21% of its outstanding shares, IBEX purchased about 3.6 million shares from The Resource Group International Limited for $70 million in November 2024, essentially negating its controlled business status.

These results led IBEX to adjust the lower end of its EBITDA range and increase its fiscal year 2025 prediction, therefore increasing income expectations.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

