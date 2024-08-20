Iamgold at 52-Week High on News

Iamgold (T.IMG) hit a new 52-week high of $7.06 Tuesday. One expert is initiating coverage on IAMGOLD stock with a “Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 24 months. IMG stock has been in a sharp uptrend and he believes that the positive momentum will sustain on the back of higher gold prices. Further, the expert is of the view that company specific developments will remain positive and will support the rally.

Barrick Gold Corporation (T.ABX) hit a new 52-week high of $27.75 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) hit a new 52-week high of $110.30 Monday. No news stories available today.

Alamos Gold Inc. (T.AGI) hit a new 52-week high of $27.06 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (V.AXL) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Altius Minerals Corporation (T.ALS) hit a new 52-week high of $22.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canaf Investments Inc. (V.CAF) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Definity Financial Corporation (T.DFY) hit a new 52-week high of $49.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (T.ELD) hit a new 52-week high of $24.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Extendicare Inc. (T.EXE) hit a new 52-week high of $8.42 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Givex Corp. (T.GIVX) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (V.GSHR) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Story continues

GFL Environmental Inc. (T.GFL) hit a new 52-week high of $57.18 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $58.23 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Galway Metals Inc. (V.GWM) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $44.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

