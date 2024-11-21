Hyundai unveils big electric SUV in fast-growing market

By Abhirup Roy

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor unveiled its first three-row electric SUV on Wednesday, pushing into a market for big family cars that global automakers hope will one day be a profit powerhouse.

Hyundai's IONIQ 9 will roll out in the United States and Korea early next year with a range of more than 300 miles, the Korean automaker said in a statement. Launches in Europe and other markets will follow, it said.

Three-row SUVs have replaced minivans and station wagons to become the big car of choice for many soccer moms and dads carrying kids and friends around town as well as road trips with lots of passengers and gear.

Most EVs are money-losing. But profits from the gasoline-powered versions promise automakers big payoffs as battery costs decline, and early launches give the brands a headstart in the emerging market segment.

Lucid, General Motors' Cadillac, Volvo and Vinfast all are launching three-row EVs, while Hyundai corporate cousin Kia already has its own version.

"It's a very important segment on the gas side," said Sam Fiorani, vice president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions. "The problem with it is that they are large vehicles and finding a way to design a battery pack around all the storage and the utility of a three-row takes a concerted effort."

Moreover, big batteries are not enough to avoid charging during long road trips.

Still, automakers need to get into the three-row SUV market to give loyal customers options, Fiorani said. "If you aren't in that field where they expect you to be, they're going to move to somebody else, and it's much easier to keep a customer happy than to win a customer away from another brand."

With current incentives, Fiorani forecast that the new models will help to more than double sales of three-row EVs to around 150,000 next year, from an estimated 68,000 this year.

The handful of models in the market with three-row versions includes Rivian's R1S, starting at $76,000 and Tesla's Model X, which starts at $80,000. There is also a Model Y three-row variant.

Lucid started taking orders for its $95,000 Gravity SUV this month and Vietnamese EV maker VinFast on Tuesday started delivering the VF 9 SUV with a $70,000 starting price.

Hyundai did not disclose a price for the IONIQ 9, but the Kia EV9 starts at $55,000, and models from the related companies are often similarly priced.

Hyundai aims to have a full lineup of 23 EV models by 2030. The IONIQ 9, built in Georgia, will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes at high-capacity charging stations, and it is compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network.

Story Continues