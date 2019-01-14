Hyundai Is Taking the Veloster N Racing

From Road & Track

Last year, Hyundai announced it would be racing an i30 N hatchback in Pirelli World Challenge for the 2018 season. Weird, right? While Hyundai sells the i30 in America as the Elantra GT, the N version of that mode will not be coming here. But it had to be done because the company wasn't quite ready to introduce an N car to America. The Veloster N changed that. Now we have this, the Veloster N TCR, and it's going racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The new Veloster N TCR has been developed by the same Germany-based Hyundai Motorsports team that built the championship-winning i30 N TCR. Really, there isn't much difference between the two cars. According to Hyundai, they share 85 percent of their components. It's powered by the same 350-horsepower, 332 lb.-ft. of torque 2.0-liter turbo four sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission. The suspension is the same MacPherson strut setup up front and four-arm multilink out back, and the steering is hydraulically assisted. The front brake discs are 380mm items from Brembo with six-piston calipers, while the rears use a two-piston setup with discs measuring 278mm on either side. It's fully kitted out with safety items like a roll cage, fixed buckets, and six-point harnesses.

The biggest change is in the looks. This car is very much a Veloster, with a sloping roof and pressed rear end. The fascia may look a little awkward compared to the street car, but rest-assured, it's all done with the goal of improving aero and shaving seconds off the clock. Hyundai's provided a massive 78-image gallery of the car, which can be seen above.

The car will make its first public appearance at the North American International Motor Show alongside the new Elantra GT N Line. It'll make its competition debut during the first round of the Michelin Pilot Challenge-a support series for IMSA-at Daytona on January 25th, 2019. And if you're curious how much private teams will have to pay to own a Veloster N TCR, Hyundai estimates they'll have to fork over around $155,000.

