Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,663.52
    +75.64 (+0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,481.41
    +8.18 (+0.15%)
     

  • DOW

    38,863.13
    +85.03 (+0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7291
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.69
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    88,927.86
    -606.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.52
    -43.88 (-3.16%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,335.30
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,021.93
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2480
    -0.0310 (-0.72%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,840.15
    -16.87 (-0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.39
    -0.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,183.51
    +41.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,482.11
    +379.67 (+1.00%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6782
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, NASDAQ HOVER NEAR RECORD HIGHS AT OPEN

U.S. retail sales rose at slower-than-expected pace in May amid high interest rates, inflation

Hyundai to start manufacturing IONIQ 5 electric SUVs at new Georgia plant this fall

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it plans to begin manufacturing IONIQ 5 electric SUVs at its sprawling new plant in Georgia this fall.

It was the first time the South Korean automaker has identified which model of electric vehicle it will produce at its $7.6 billion EV and battery plant west of Savannah. The factory should begin operating in the fourth quarter, the company said in a news release, though it didn't specify which month.

“We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line," said Oscar Kwon, the new plant's CEO. “It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with.”

The plant was initially expected to open in 2025. But the company accelerated construction to take advantage of federal incentives that reward domestic production of EVs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement that new IONIC 5 vehicles will be manufactured in Georgia came before the 2025 model has been shown to the public. The electric SUV model launched in 2022, and Hyundai said this year's sales of the model have jumped 43% compared to last year.

It's unclear how many people will work at the plant when production begins, but Hyundai has said the facility will ultimately employ 8,500 and produce 300,000 EVs per year.

The plant is the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history. It came with a whopping incentive package, with state officials and local governments offering $2.1 billion in tax breaks.