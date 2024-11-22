Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Recall Over 208K EVs Due to Reocurring Fault

Hyundai

Hyundai and Kia have just announced recalls for several of the brands’ electric vehicles built on the shared E-GMP platform. The recall impacts some 208,107 vehicles from model years 2022–2025 across the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis model lines, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, EV6, GV60 and GV70 Electrified. The issue stems from an issue with the vehicles’ Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU).

According to the recent recall filings, the internal electrical components of the ICCU installed in these impacted vehicles may become damaged, which ultimately prevents the high-voltage battery system from topping up the onboard 12-volt system. The vehicles are equipped with a software fail-safe that will activate when a fault is detected, allowing for approximately 22-45 minutes of motive power after the initial fault detection. Continued use can result in a loss of drive power and increase the likelihood of accident or injury.

The number of impacted models breaks down as follows:

2022-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 — 100,880

2023-2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 — 28,932

2023-2025 Genesis GV60 — 8158

2023-2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified — 5270

2023-2024 Genesis G80 Electrified — 1995

2022-2024 Kia EV6 — 62,872

DW Burnett

The automaker has instructed its dealers to inspect and replace the ICCU and all of its related fuses as necessary. Dealers will also install an updated software set for the ICCU that should help prevent further issues. As expected with a recall, all repairs will be complete free of charge.

It's worth noting that these recalls follow earlier filings with NHTSA back in March for a very similar issue. If your vehicle was already serviced for the ICCU, however, it still needs to return during this wave of repairs.

Owner communications are expected to be sent after the start of the new year. Customers can view if their vehicle is included in the recall by contacting their automaker’s respective customer service site, or by visiting the NHTSA recall site at the link provided here.

Hyundai and Kia are building some of our favorite electric vehicles on the road right now. That said, consistent trips to the dealer for the same issue can be a frustrating experience for owners. Here’s hoping this is the last time we have to inform folks about a recall related to this batch of E-GMP products.

You Might Also Like