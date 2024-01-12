Hydro says 20 workers in Sweden may lose job over Tesla union conflict

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Hydro on Friday said 20 employees at one of its plants in Sweden were at risk of losing their jobs over a conflict between the IF Metall labour union and electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Unionised workers at Hydro Extrusions Vetlanda said in November they had stopped work on components for Tesla cars in a sympathy action with Swedish mechanics who are demanding a collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. automaker.

Hydro's Vetlanda plant, which employs some 600 people, has since November found alternative work for employees involved in the conflict, but was no longer able to do so, a company spokesperson said.

Negotiations will now begin with labour union officials which could ultimately lead to 20 people losing their jobs, the Hydro spokesperson said.

Hydro said it was not itself part of the conflict between Tesla and IF Metall, and declined to comment on the exact nature or volume of the components affected by the strike action.

An IF Metall spokesperson said negotiations with Hydro had begun.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

