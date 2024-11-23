Hydrate. Make lists. Leave yourself time. And other tips for reducing holiday travel stress

Travel can be stressful in the best of times. Now add in the high-level anxiety that seems to be baked into every holiday season and it's clear that travelers could use some help calming frazzled nerves.

Travel pros say there is plenty you can do ahead of time to make for a happier and less-stressful holiday journey.

Make a list and check things off

A week before you leave, write down things you need to bring and tasks you need to do before the trip.

“This can include essential packing items, as well as simple tasks like cleaning out old food from the fridge or watering the plants,” says Jess Feldman, special projects editor at Travel and Leisure magazine. “The key is to leave the list out for the entire week before you go. I cross the to-dos off throughout the week, and it helps me feel extremely prepared, lessening the stress every time.”

Carry your comfort zone with you

Noise-canceling headphones can go a long way toward blocking out annoyances during travel, although if you use them you should keep an eye on display boards or your phone for any flight or gate changes.

Spotify, YouTube and other sites offer music playlists with names like “Relaxing Chill Out Calming Music for Airports” and “Perfect — Music Travel Relax." Or try “Music for Airports,” a groundbreaking album that launched the ambient music genre in 1978.

It’s also good to carry extra medications, a change of clothes, a toothbrush and a phone-charging cable, just in case.

Bringing along some snacks or a sandwich from home can feel comforting and be a great alternative to pricey airport offerings.

“I tend to pack for worst-case scenarios, such as flight delays and cancellations. This includes bringing things to do of course, like more than one book, knitting materials, or a few extra downloaded movies,” Feldman says. For longer journeys, she might bring a meal in a Tupperware container.

Stay hydrated

To counter the dry air on flights, bring along an empty water bottle (fill it after you go through security ) and a small pouch with lip balm and travel-size moisturizers.

Hallie Gould, editor in chief of Byrdie, a digital site for beauty care, recommends “loading up on skin hydration before your flight. That means drinking extra fluids and applying moisturizing skin products to boost hydration, so you’re covering your bases inside and out.”

And don’t forget your hair.

“Just as the low humidity on the airplane is dehydrating for your skin, it can also dry out your hair. If possible, use a deep conditioner before your trip,” Gould says.

Get app-y and know the rules

Story Continues