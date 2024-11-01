Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Pipeline Growth and Strategic ...

Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Expected to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion, a 5% increase at the midpoint compared to last year.

Gross Fees Outlook: Expected to be in the range of $1.085 billion to $1.11 billion, a 13% increase at the midpoint compared to last year.

Full Year RevPAR Growth Outlook: Expected to be in the range of 3% to 4% compared to 2023.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company achieved a record number of rooms in its pipeline, representing a 10% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Leisure transient revenue decreased by approximately 4% in the quarter, particularly in the United States and Greater China.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the drivers behind the shift in net rooms growth and provide details on the recent joint venture acquisition? A: Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, explained that the expected gross openings for the year are over 6%, but some rooms have slipped into 2025 due to construction delays. Attrition rates are higher than expected, around 1.5%, due to brand standards and market-specific issues. Despite this, the overall momentum remains positive, with a strong pipeline and ongoing growth. Regarding the Bahia Principe joint venture, more details will be provided upon closing, but it includes management fees and additional revenues from Hyatt platforms.

Q: How are credit card fees contributing to growth, and what is the outlook for non-RevPAR fee components? A: Mark Hoplamazian noted that the average spend per cardholder is high, and volumes are growing due to an expanding World of Hyatt membership base. The contract for the credit card arrangement runs through 2025, and Hyatt is actively working on the next phase of the credit card structure.

Q: What impact did hurricanes have on the distribution and destination business, and what is the outlook for room growth attrition? A: Joan Bottarini, CFO, stated that hurricanes impacted bookings in the Caribbean and Southeastern U.S., but leisure booking pace has accelerated into the fourth quarter. The 1.5% attrition in room growth is seen as an anomaly, and they do not expect these levels to continue into 2025.

Q: What is the potential for Hyatt to introduce a brand for hotels that are aging out of the system? A: Mark Hoplamazian mentioned that while Hyatt has not pursued a brand for downgrading hotels, they are open to exploring opportunities that maintain brand integrity and serve high-end guests. They are committed to brand quality and consistency, aligning with owner expectations.

Q: What is the strategy for potential acquisitions, and how are they valued? A: Mark Hoplamazian explained that platform acquisitions are valued based on future growth potential rather than trailing multiples. Hyatt aims for a low double-digit multiple of earnings on asset-light platforms, focusing on filling market gaps and enhancing loyalty member offerings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

