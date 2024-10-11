Hurricane Milton Forces AutoNation to Shut 38 Locations in Florida, Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 Automotive retailer, AutoNation (AN, Financial) announced Friday that it has to close shop on 38 locations in Florida following the damages caused by Hurricane Milton. The closures came at a time when the storm impacted several of the auto retailer's sites across the region.

AutoNation CEO Mike Manley said in his statement that preliminary assessments suggest that multiple locations experienced wind or water-related damage. Consequently, the company had been proactive in closing sites in the storm's path before it ended up making a landfall.

Moreover, the company is working to reopen affected locations within the next 24 to 48 hours, depending on electricity restoration and required repairs. Additionally, its important to note that shares of AutoNation dropped more than 3% over the past week. Also, the company is slated to report its Q3 earnings report on Oct. 25. The previous quarter, saw the company comfortably missing estimates across both lines, with a sizeable 19 cents per share miss on its bottom-line. Additionally, there have been five downward EPS revisions for Q3 in the past 90 days, in comparison to three upward revisions.

