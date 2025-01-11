Hurco Companies Full Year 2024 Earnings: US$2.56 loss per share (vs US$0.67 profit in FY 2023)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$186.6m (down 18% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$16.6m (down by 484% from US$4.33m profit in FY 2023).

US$2.56 loss per share (down from US$0.67 profit in FY 2023).

NasdaqGS:HURC Earnings and Revenue History January 11th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hurco Companies shares are down 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hurco Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.