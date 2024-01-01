Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hup Seng Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = RM56m ÷ (RM223m - RM68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Hup Seng Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Hup Seng Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Hup Seng Industries Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. On top of that you'll notice that Hup Seng Industries Berhad has been paying out a large portion (82%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. And with the stock having returned a mere 6.5% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Hup Seng Industries Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

