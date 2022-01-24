Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,621.39
    -436.81 (-2.07%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • DOW

    34,265.37
    -450.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7962
    +0.0014 (+0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.96
    +0.82 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    44,670.89
    +176.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.04
    +578.36 (+238.32%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,836.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    14,546.25
    +119.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    27,362.58
    -159.68 (-0.58%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7020
    +0.0016 (+0.23%)
     

Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse Development

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year.

Lasting until February 14, 2022, this campaign encourages users to explore future possibilities in the metaverse, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote the development of the metaverse, Huobi is doling out US$100 million in prizes and rewards, including access to new metaverse token listings under Primelist, high-yielding asset management products under PrimeEarn, and special blind box draws under PrimeBox. Huobi will also invite participants to register for DIDs (decentralized identifiers), or personalized virtual identities in the metaverse; these users will be eligible to win unique tiger-themed NFT avatars.

Huobi's DIDs are designed to be users' entry point into the metaverse, providing them with an access point between Web2 and Web3. DIDs are widely considered a prerequisite for anyone looking to enter the metaverse, not only granting user access but also recording and verifying all information and activity on blockchains. DIDs offer users security, ownership, and interoperability. Huobi's NFT platform launched its own DIDs at the end of 2021 to give select users access to exclusive NFT releases, airdrops, and other special benefits.

"Our emphasis on the metaverse reflects our intentions to provide a more fun and unique crypto experience," said Huobi Co-founder Du Jun. "We're not just another spot trading exchange. We pride ourselves on our diverse set of products and services, and the promotions we run are designed to gamify the trading experience and make it more fun."

Huobi has been supporting GameFi and metaverse projects through investments and token listings. In September of 2021, Huobi launched a $10 million fund to invest in emerging GameFi projects. The fund has invested in Zuki Moba, a Vietnam-based community-oriented MOBA Esports Game (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and Project SEED, a GameFi project utilizing a "Play to Earn" model.

Over the last year, Huobi listed tokens such as Decimated (DIO), a multiplayer online roleplaying game in a dystopian cyberpunk metaverse, and ERTHA, a game that enables players to explore and investigate a virtual world by specializing and increasing the strength of their respective NFTs and countries.

To learn more about Prime Fest: Tiger Year, click here.

About Huobi Group
As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-launches-100-million-lunar-new-year-campaign-to-support-metaverse-development-301466182.html

SOURCE Huobi

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/23/c3477.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine ratify new contract

    VANCOUVER — Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour. It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement. The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

  • News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday. Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was made without the government’s knowledge, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report on Monday. Joint Parliamentary Com

  • 2 High-Growth TSX Stocks That Could Soar

    Previous growth is no guarantee of future growth, but it's the foundational data on which to build upon predictions for future stock movements. The post 2 High-Growth TSX Stocks That Could Soar appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A Top 2022 Passive Income Pick to Help Beat Inflation in Canada

    SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a passive income stud that can help Canadians stay ahead of inflation going into another uncertain year. The post A Top 2022 Passive Income Pick to Help Beat Inflation in Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • These 2 Cryptocurrencies Could Double in 2022

    Here's why these two cryptocurrencies are ones investors may want to put on their watch lists right now, despite market concerns. The post These 2 Cryptocurrencies Could Double in 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $350 in Passive Income Every Month?

    Generating a stable recurring income stream is something all investors long for. Here’s how you could make $350 in passive income every month. The post Want $350 in Passive Income Every Month? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

    PARIS (AP) — It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity. The show venue of Galerie Vivienne underlined t

  • China Evergrande appoints EV unit chairman as executive director

    Evergrande said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that Siu Shawn, 50, who was chairman of the board of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited, had entered into a service contact for three years. The stock exchange filing said that Lai Lixin and Huang Xiangui had both resigned as executive directors of Evergrande.

  • Growth Investors: 2 Stocks Are Great Value Buys Right Now

    Growth investors have excellent buying opportunities in two industry leaders with visible organic growth potential. The post Growth Investors: 2 Stocks Are Great Value Buys Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grow Your Way to Retirement

    Tech stocks continue to go through a pullback, including these three strong ones that offer investors a solid opportunity for growth, even in retirement! The post 3 Tech Stocks to Grow Your Way to Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Couples: How to Make Over $850/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

    Here's why dividend stocks such as Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline are ideal for your TFSA. The post TFSA Couples: How to Make Over $850/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Value vs. Return Potential: 3 Stocks for the Right Balance

    Understanding the fundamentals and factors behind the undervaluation of assets is imperative in making the right value investment decision. The post Value vs. Return Potential: 3 Stocks for the Right Balance appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • RRSP Investors: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double by the End of 2022

    Here's why Shopify and StoneCo could help you crush the broader markets in 2022. The post RRSP Investors: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double by the End of 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Media Advisory - Municipal and Provincial Leaders Gather Online for Major Meeting before 2022 Provincial Election

    The 2022 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference kicks off Monday, January 24, with nearly 1,000 participants expected to take part in the online event.

  • 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Amid a Painful Selloff

    Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) look like compelling TSX tech stocks to buy amid a market correction. The post 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Amid a Painful Selloff appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • My Best Value Pick to Buy Amid the Market Plunge

    TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) may very well be the ultimate bargain buy in 2022, as value looks to outshine growth stocks amid a market plunge. The post My Best Value Pick to Buy Amid the Market Plunge appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Inflation outlook highly uncertain, ECB's Holzmann tells paper

    There is "a great deal of uncertainty" over how long inflation will remain well above the European Central Bank's target of around 2%, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said in an interview with newspaper Die Presse published on Sunday. The ECB has long held the view that inflation will decline this year from its current record high, an expectation its President Christine Lagarde repeated on Friday.

  • Enbridge Stock: This Dividend Heavyweight Could Have a Huge Year

    Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a dividend stock that could have a huge year, as value looks to outdo growth for the first time in a long time! The post Enbridge Stock: This Dividend Heavyweight Could Have a Huge Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Cryptocurrencies pause after weekend battering, other currencies wait for Fed

    The dollar traded steady on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting later this week, while bitcoin lay bruised near a six-month low hit over the weekend, hurt by a sell-off in technology stocks. Attempts to predict when and how quickly central banks will raise interest rates and conclude stimulus programmes launched when COVID-19 hit are a major factor driving currency markets at present. The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday with some analysts starting to speculate that it is possible, though unlikely, that it will raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • ECB's Rehn expects euro zone inflation of around 2% in next two years -Handelsblatt

    The drivers of inflation in the euro zone will subside over the course of the year and inflation will hover around the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2% in the next two years, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn was quoted as saying on Sunday. In a pre-released interview with German business daily Handelsblatt, Rehn said the future pace of normalization of the ECB's loose monetary policy depended on the economic data. "Personally, I expect the economic data to remain relatively good despite being affected by the Omicron variant," Rehn said, adding he therefore viewed rate hikes in 2023 as a logical step, at least as long as there are no new economic shocks.