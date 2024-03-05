Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.155

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per share on the 1st of April. This means the annual payment is 4.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Huntington Bancshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Huntington Bancshares' payout ratio of 49% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.8%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 47% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Huntington Bancshares' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.5% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Huntington Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

