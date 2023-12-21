Hunt hints at spring tax cuts if Britain’s debt bill falls

jeremy hunt

Jeremy Hunt has hinted at further tax cuts in the spring in the hope an anticipated fall in interest rates will lower the cost of servicing Britain’s debt.

The Chancellor described a faster-than-expected drop in inflation last month as “really good news”, adding that Downing Street was already eyeing further tax cuts.

His comments came as official figures showed the Government borrowed more than expected in November, though economists still predict the Chancellor has more than £10bn of wiggle room to cut taxes next spring.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Mr Hunt said: “Rishi Sunak and I have said that we would like to cut the tax burden more if we are able to do so.

“We would like to bring down the tax burden in a way that is responsible if we’re able to do so. But right now our priority is to bring down inflation.”



Inflation fell to 3.9pc in November, from 4.6pc in October, sparking a frenzy of bets on lower interest rates and pushing Britain’s borrowing costs down.

UK benchmark 10-year gilt yields are a full percentage point lower than they were ahead of the Autumn Statement last month, while investors are betting interest rates will be below 4pc by the end of next year, helping to lower the cost of servicing Britain’s debt.

Mr Hunt added: “If debt interest payments go down then potentially that gives me more headroom. And I could use that in lots of different ways but I would never use that in a way that compromised the battle against inflation.”

A record debt interest bill and higher welfare spending meant the Treasury’s borrowing bill was higher than expected in November despite greater tax receipts.

Public borrowing stood at £14.6bn last month, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

While this is £0.9bn less than the same period last year, it is higher than economists’ estimates of £13bn and the fourth-highest November borrowing since records began in 1993.

It means borrowing so far this year stands at £116.4bn, £24.4bn higher than the same period in 2022 and the second highest year-to-November borrowing on record.

Statisticians revised up their estimate of October borrowing alone from £14.4bn to £16bn, driven by higher debt interest.

Despite the blow, which saw the interest payable on UK debt hit a record £7.7bn in November, economists said falling inflation and expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates as soon as March will give Mr Hunt more wiggle room to cut taxes before the election.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the Chancellor’s so-called headroom to double to about £25bn if a drop in UK borrowing costs is sustained

This suggests Mr Hunt will have £12bn to cut taxes while still maintaining existing headroom of around £13bn.

Ashley Webb, an economist at Capital Economics, said November’s higher deficit was just a temporary setback. “We doubt this will prevent the Chancellor from embarking on a pre-election fiscal splash in the Spring Budget,” he said.

British workers still face a big squeeze on their finances in the coming years. The ONS said higher inflation helped to lift tax receipts, particularly income tax and VAT, as higher shop prices and a six-year freeze in personal tax thresholds forced people to hand more of their cash to the taxman.

Inheritance tax receipts rose to £5.2bn in the eight months to November, according to HMRC data, £400m higher than the same period a year ago.

However, the surge in tax receipts was more than offset by public spending, with inflation also lifting wages and benefits, the latter rising by 10.1pc in April.

The ONS said: “In recent months we have seen large increases in benefit payments largely because of inflation-linked benefits uprating and cost-of-living payments.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s tax and spending watchdog, now believes borrowing will hit £123.9bn this financial year, £6.6bn lower than last year.

“For the remainder of the year we expect borrowing to rise more slowly than last year, primarily due to stronger receipts, in particular in January when most self-assessment is received, and also due to lower spending on energy subsidies compared to last year,” the OBR said.

The figures also showed public sector net debt stood at 97.5pc of GDP.

Mr Tombs agreed that the Chancellor was likely to be “relatively restrained with pre-election bribes” after seeing the “unfavourable market reaction to the national insurance tax cut” as borrowing costs rose.

He said “We think that he will decide that it is best to promise tax cuts in the next parliament and to give the Bank of England scope to reduce interest rates now by largely sticking to his plans for a large fiscal consolidation in 2024-25.

“Accordingly, we expect a net giveaway of about £10bn-to-£15bn in the Budget, and the Monetary Policy Committee to conclude shortly afterwards that it can begin to reduce Bank Rate.”

Responding to the borrowing figures, Laura Trott, the chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “It was right to spend billions protecting people during the pandemic and the energy shock triggered by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but we cannot leave our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab.

“That’s why the Prime Minister has made reducing debt a top priority. We are taking difficult decisions in the national interest to control our borrowing needs and improve productivity, so that we deliver the public services people need while keeping inflation down.”

