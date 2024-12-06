Police believe the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO left NYC on a bus after the shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer three days ago may have quickly left New York City on a bus after escaping on a bicycle and hopping in a cab, police officials said Friday.

Video of the gunman fleeing Wednesday's shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson showed him riding through Central Park and later taking a taxi to a bus terminal that offers commuter service to New Jersey and Greyhound routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told CNN.

Police have video of the man entering the bus station but no video of him exiting, leading them to believe he left the city, Kenny said. “It’s a very busy bus terminal, we want to make sure we have the right bus. But we’re working through that right now, this is all new information,” he said.

Investigators also believe the shooter left a backpack in Central Park and were carrying out a massive sweep to find it in a vast area with lakes and ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a densely wooded section called “The Ramble,” said police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. As dusk approached Friday, small groups of officers could be seen roaming among trees across ground covered with leaves.

The reason for the killing remained unknown. New York City police say evidence firmly points to it being a targeted attack.

The gunman made sure to conceal his identity with a mask during the brazen ambush yet left a trail of evidence in view of the nation’s biggest city and its network of security cameras. Thompson was shot outside his company’s annual investor conference at a hotel just blocks from Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday that surveillance footage shows the suspect riding the subway and visiting establishments in Manhattan, providing more clues about his actions in the days before the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspect may have traveled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Once in New York, he appeared to pay with cash in any establishment where he was captured on camera, the official said.

Investigators have tested a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper in a hunt for his DNA. They also were trying to obtain additional information from a cellphone found along the gunman's escape route.

Police have released photos of the suspected shooter that were taken in the lobby of a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The images, showing an unmasked man smiling in the lobby of the HI New York City hostel, add to a collection of photos and video circulated since the shooting — including footage of the attack, as well as images of the suspected gunman at a Starbucks beforehand.

