Hunt battles to reclaim Tories’ low tax mantle

There’s an election coming, so this was always going to be more of a political than an economic Budget.

It is one that sets clear targets for fiscal consolidation after the extreme spending of the pandemic and energy price shock.

In that sense, it doesn’t really matter what the Chancellor announces; much of it will be ripped up after the election in any case. This will be true even if the incumbents survive the electoral flames. Whatever is said and done now won’t mean a thing on the other side of the election.

There was also something of a problem with the clear water the Chancellor sought to show between a tax cutting Conservative Government and the free spending ways of any Labour successor.

Contrary to the impression given, the tax burden is in fact set to rise quite sharply under the Chancellor’s plans. This is mainly because of the “fiscal drag” of the already pre-announced freeze in tax allowances, which means that the proportion of income paid in tax steadily increases as earnings increase.

But there were also some quite hefty additional tax increases, including a new tax on vaping, additional duty on tobacco and on air travel, and an extension on the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas.

The flagship cut in National Insurance was welcome enough, but given that it had been comprehensively briefed beforehand, as indeed did much of the rest of the Budget, its announcement was flat.

This was hardly the showstopper that Tory backbenchers might have hoped for, and leaves one thinking that perhaps Downing Street is planning an additional fiscal event closer to the election, when the economy might look better and there could be more freedom for fiscal pyrotechnics.

As it is, the debt profile looking out into the future is in fact slightly worse than it was in the Autumn Statement, with higher debt to GDP projected in 2028-29 than just six months back.

The projected fall in the Government’s borrowing requirements to 1.2pc of GDP by the end of the forecast period, moreover, is still dependent on extremely tight spending plans which hardly anyone outside Downing Street thinks will be delivered.

The wider programme of initiatives to get people back to work and improve the country’s productivity record is all very well, and is of course exactly the sort of thing that any responsible government should be doing, but in itself won’t help shift the dial on currently disastrous poll ratings.

That said, the Chancellor used what was always a poor hand relatively well. He could have been bolder on the tax cutting, but you have to be realistic about these things if you are to carry the markets with you.

Is merely being responsible and realistic enough to win the day? It’s quite an ask, after 14 years in power.