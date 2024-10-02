Hungary central bank to launch green financing programmes in 2025

A view of the entrance to the National Bank of Hungary building in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will launch green financing programmes for households and the business sector next year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Even after cuts totalling 1,150 basis points, Hungary's 6.5% base rate is still the highest in the European Union, alongside that of neighbouring Romania, following an inflation surge to levels above 25% following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Faced with a weak recovery from last year's recession, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has called on the NBH to cut rates more sharply, though the veteran leader has toned down his pressure on the bank ahead of an NBH leadership change in March.

"The NBH will launch two new green initiatives: a green housing programme for households and a green bond programme for companies," the bank said in a summary of remarks by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy at a book launch event on Tuesday.

The bank did not provide any further details on the size or other parameters of the planned measures. A spokesman did not immediately reply to emailed questions for comment.

Under a previous green housing programme launched in October 2021 and closed a year later, the NBH provided funding worth 299 billion forints ($831.43 million) to commercial banks which they could lend on to retail borrowers at an interest rate of 2.5%.

In power since 2010, nationalist Orban has struggled to revive Hungary's economy from last year's downturn, taking various moves to shield borrowers from high interest rates, which the NBH has said undermined its independence.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga has been widely tipped to succeed Matolcsy early next year, while Economy Minister Marton Nagy, a former central banker, could take charge of public finances under a merged ministry.

($1 = 359.62 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Gareth Jones)