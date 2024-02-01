Hulu is about to crack down on password sharing. Here's what you need to know.

Mooching off your mom’s Hulu account to binge “The Bear”?

Your freeloading days are numbered.

Hulu is cracking down on password sharing. The streaming service on Wednesday sent an email notifying subscribers that it would ban sharing accounts with people outside of their household in March.

The change to the Hulu subscriber agreement is similar to an update to the Disney+ subscriber agreement late last year.

Logos for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the streaming platform said.

Hulu defines a household as a “collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

Netflix was the first to rein in account sharing. The top streaming company has long been aware that its subscribers share passwords and once upon a time encouraged it.

But a decline in subscribers and pressure to boost profits convinced Netflix to lower the boom on the estimated 100 million households that were streaming without paying.

Despite fears the crackdown would drive away subscribers, Netflix has notched two straight quarters of subscriber growth.

Disney CEO Bob Iger telegraphed last year that Disney+ and Hulu would follow Netflix’s lead.

“We’re actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said in August.

