‘Hulking monolith’ The Slab to loom over London’s South Bank

The office block will also feature retail units and an arts and culture space - Make Architects

A controversial £400m office development nicknamed “the Slab” has been given the green light by the High Court.

The decision paves the way for ITV’s former headquarters on London’s South Bank to be demolished and replaced with the 25-storey block which has been described by campaigners as a “hulking monolith”.

Mr Justice Mould on Friday upheld a decision by Michael Gove, the former housing secretary, to give developers Mitsubishi Estate planning permission for the project.

Mitsubishi Estate plans to turn the site, which has been empty since 2018, into offices, retail units, and an arts and culture space.

It comes after campaigners launched a judicial review against Mr Gove’s decision, saying it would cause “irreversible damage to the unique modern heritage” of the South Bank on the River Thames.

A view of the podium terrace at The Slab - Make Architects

Michael Ball, of the Save our South Bank group, said they were considering contesting the decision by going to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Ball said: “This judgment is a huge disappointment for anyone who loves the River Thames and South Bank. It supports Michael Gove’s wayward approval of a building about which he had great misgivings and acknowledged would harm a string of buildings of national prominence.”

Mr Ball pointed out that Mr Justice Mould had upheld the decision despite saying it “would not deliver an attractive development [on] this very prominent and sensitive site”.

He said the “discretionary nature” of planning decision makers was a problem that Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, and Sir Keir Starmer have failed to address in their planning shake-up intended to “get Britain building”.

The development will be clearly visible from Waterloo Bridge - Make Architects

He added: “This is what’s wrong with the planning process, not the nonsense Rayner and Starmer complain about.

“If the Government really wants to deal with planning in the way that it claims, it needs to deal with its discretionary nature.

“There’s a whole load of stuff that planning is supposed to protect – heritage and carbon [footprint] – and to try to boost housing. None of those have been achieved by this.”

Catherine Croft, the director of the Twentieth Century Society, added: “This hugely disappointing decision gives the go-ahead to a universally derided development, which will cause irreversible damage to the unique modern heritage and dynamism of London’s South Bank.

Shinichi Kagitomi, the chief executive of Mitsubishi Estate London, said: “We are looking forward to delivering an outstanding building that makes a significant positive contribution to the South Bank.”