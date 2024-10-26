Huhtamaki India Ltd (BOM:509820) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Revenue: INR6.3 billion for Q3 2024, a decrease of 1.5% from INR6.4 billion in Q3 2023.

Quarter-on-Quarter Revenue Growth: Increased by 2% from INR6.2 billion in the previous quarter.

9-Month Revenue: INR18.5 billion, a decrease of around 2.5% from INR19 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

EBITDA: INR313 million for Q3 2024, down from INR488 million in Q3 2023.

9-Month EBITDA: INR1.19 billion, reflecting a decrease of around 20% from INR1.48 billion in the same period of 2023.

Profit Before Tax: INR143 million for Q3 2024, compared to INR304 million in Q3 2023.

Net Profit After Tax: INR117 million for Q3 2024, down from INR323 million in Q3 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR1.45 per share for the quarter.

Debt Liquidity Ratio: 0.1, improved from 0.2 in the same quarter last year.

Gross Debt: INR1 billion, primarily due to ECB.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Huhtamaki India Ltd (BOM:509820) reported a 2% increase in net sales quarter-on-quarter, indicating some growth despite challenging market conditions.

The company is focusing on long-term competitiveness and profitable growth through innovative product portfolios and operational excellence.

Huhtamaki India Ltd (BOM:509820) is investing in sustainable packaging solutions, aligning with customer sustainability pledges.

The company's liquidity position is strong, with a debt liquidity ratio of 0.1, and most external debts have been repaid.

The blueloop product line, which contributes 27-28% of sales, is expected to offer higher gross margins due to its innovative and sustainable nature.

Negative Points

Margins were significantly impacted due to adverse customer and product mix, as well as inflation in raw materials.

Revenue for the quarter decreased by 1.5% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in maintaining top-line growth.

EBITDA for the quarter decreased by approximately 36% compared to Q3 2023, indicating pressure on profitability.

The company faces challenges from global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues, affecting both exports and raw material imports.

There is a subdued end consumer demand, particularly in the FMCG sector, impacting the company's performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the backward integration process of the blueloop product and its expected impact on gross margins? A: Dhananjay Salunkhe, Managing Director, explained that blueloop is not just about the film but about offering sustainable solutions. The process involves various manufacturing stages, including metalization and coatings. The shift from multi-layer to mono or bilayer materials is expected to improve gross margins, although the unique raw materials used are more expensive.

