‘A huge regression’: Walmart’s DEI rollback incites new racial equity push

Cashiers ring up shoppers at a Walmart Inc store in Burbank, California, in 2018. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

A year after the murder of George Floyd, Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart had a warning for corporate America. The death of Floyd triggered a wave of protest over systemic racism and was “not an isolated event. We have a long history of racism, and we see unacceptable events continue.”

Walmart and other large US corporations made pledges to address inequities within their business, ones many feared would be dropped once the focus on Floyd’s killing and its aftermath faded. “We can’t let that be the case,” he wrote, outlining how the company was releasing its “diversity metrics twice a year” and calling on companies to “continue to address systemic racism and the structural inequities that are rooted in this nation’s history of slavery and that persist today”.

Times have changed. Last month Walmart became the latest corporation to cave to a rightwing campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, announcing it would stop using the term DEI altogether, drop DEI trainings, no longer consider race and gender as a means to improve diversity when making offers to suppliers and would not renew a racial equity center committed to addressing “the root causes of gaps in outcomes experienced by Black and African American people”.

For TaNeka Hightower the news was like a “slap in the face”.

A Walmart employee for about seven years in Memphis, Tennessee, Hightower said: “I identify with all of the groups pretty much covered up under the DEI. I question, do I still want to work at Walmart because they don’t acknowledge the safety concerns. They don’t acknowledge, the livable wage concerns, and then now I’m being slapped in the face because the groups that I identify with are being told you are no longer protected by us.”

Walmart’s decision was celebrated by the conservative activist Robby Starbuck who has campaigned against similar initiatives at Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s and others. However, it appears the company’s plans to roll back its DEI policies were in the works before Starbucks’ intervention.

Hightower said she found the reversal “very disturbing”. She said there was no communication provided to workers about the changes, rather she found out about the rollbacks via the news.

“This just further confirms that we’re no longer a part of the family. We never really were. We were invited to the table to assist, helping the table get prepared, but we weren’t actually supposed to eat from said table,” she said.

The union-backed Walmart workers group United for Respect has tried to introduce a shareholder proposal at Walmart’s past two annual shareholder meetings for a third-party independent racial equity audit of the corporation.

Story Continues