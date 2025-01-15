Huge Gains for N.Am Stocks on Inflation Report

Equities in Canada followed their American cousins skyward, as investors south of the line took heart from a milder inflation report than expected.

The TSX vaulted 200.72 points to close Wednesday to 24,789.30.

The Canadian dollar edged up 0.12 cents at 69.79 cents U.S.

Among individual stocks, BlackBerry led gains in Toronto with a rise of 19 cents, or 3.2%, to $5.94.

Tech stocks shone, as Bitfarms took on 11 cents, or 4.9%, to $2.38, while Celestica shares climbed $5.86, or 4%, to $2.38.

In real-estate, Colliers International Group barreled ahead $10.03, or 5.5%, to $193.35, while units of First Capital REIT increased 31 cents, or 1.9%, in price to $16.82.

In financials, Manulife grew $1.18, or 2.8%, to $43.98, while IGM Financial added $1.11, or 2.6%, to $44.71.

Communications let the side down a little, as Cogeco Communications sank $1.57, or 2.5%, to $61.86, while Quebecor lost 61 cents, or 1.9%, to $30.85.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Dollarama dipped $1.80, or 1.3%, to $134.30, while Restaurant Brands slid 77 cents to $86.61.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales increased 0.8% in November, mainly on higher production of aerospace products and parts as well as sales of petroleum and coal products. Sales of motor vehicle parts declined the most.

Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) fell 0.2% to $83.7 billion in November.

Motor vehicle sales declined in November to 160,900 from 164,800 in October.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reported national home sales fell 5.8% month-over-month in December. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 19.2% above December 2023.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.29 points to 607.82.

All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground Wednesday. led by technology, improving 2.1%, real-estate, better by 1.6%, and financials, up 1.3%.

Read:

The two laggards proved to be communications, skidding 0.3%, and consumer discretionary stocks, down 0.1%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks surged on Wednesday after the latest consumer price index report showed core inflation unexpectedly slowed in December, and major U.S. banks kicked off quarterly earnings reporting season with blowout results.

Story Continues