On February 2, 2024, Dawson Harvey, Chief Legal Officer of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), executed a sale of 969 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

HubSpot Inc is a leading growth platform that provides software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. The company's tools are designed to help businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,886 shares of HubSpot Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the sale, shares of HubSpot Inc were trading at $610, resulting in a market capitalization of $30.341 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.99, with a GF Value of $618.88, indicating that HubSpot Inc was fairly valued at the time of the insider's transaction.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

HubSpot Inc's Chief Legal Officer Dawson Harvey Sells Company Shares

HubSpot Inc's Chief Legal Officer Dawson Harvey Sells Company Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

