Huawei smartphone spin-off Honor reshuffles management in wake of CEO's abrupt departure

Honor, the spin-off handset brand from Huawei Technologies, implemented further management changes this week after last Friday's abrupt departure of its CEO, as the company prepares for a public listing amid cutthroat competition in the world's largest smartphone market.

Following the appointment of Huawei veteran Li Jian last Friday to replace outgoing CEO George Zhao Ming, Honor's management shake-up continued as its chief marketing officer (CMO) for the China region, Jiang Hairong, also tendered his resignation, according to a report by the China Business Journal on Monday.

The company's global CMO, Guo Rui, will temporarily assume the China region role as well, according to the report. Further, Honor's China sales chief Zheng Shubao will be replaced by eastern Jiangsu province's regional head Chen Haoqian.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Honor confirmed the changes when contacted on Tuesday. "This is a routine adjustment of regional managers," a company representative said.

A view of Honor's smartphone factory in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout alt=A view of Honor's smartphone factory in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout>

The latest departures reflect internal complexities within the company after it underwent an organisational overhaul as part of preparations for an initial public offering (IPO), which was announced in November 2023.

Honor's new management team will face mounting challenges, including recovering lost ground in the local smartphone market as well as putting its IPO on track.

Honor, the fourth largest smartphone maker in China in 2024 based on IDC data, has seen its market share shrink amid cutthroat competition at home from rivals including a resurgent Huawei, its former parent.

"Huawei had the most direct impact [on Honor]," said Will Wong, senior research manager for client devices at IDC Asia-Pacific. "Although Huawei also brought challenges to other local and foreign brands, Honor faced unique challenges due to its association with [its former parent]."

Honor's China shipments fell 14.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter last year, the biggest drop among the top five smartphone makers in the period, according to IDC. It ranked fifth with a 13.7 per cent share in the quarter after Apple, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi, down from 16.8 per cent in the same period in 2023.