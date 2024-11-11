Huawei Offers Triple Salaries to TSM Engineers Amid U.S. Sanctions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Limits Advanced Chip Production for Chinese Firms

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News and Ratings Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands against the other AI stocks in the news.

As demand for AI-powered applications grows, major tech firms are investing in alternative eneergy solutions to support data center requirements. Amazon, for instance, has committed to nuclear energy projects with X-energy and Dominion Energy, focusing on building small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet the intensive energy needs of its data centers while striving for carbon neutrality. This shift to nuclear energy is expected to help the AWS parent reach its net-zero goals by 2040 while managing the escalating power demands driven by AI and cloud services.

Meanwhile, Apple has previewed several AI enhancements, including integration with ChatGPT for more advanced on-device tasks, such as text generation and question-answering in iOS 18.1. This addition aligns with its approach to cautiously integrate AI, emphasizing user experience improvements while enhancing privacy through device-based processing. The company's developments aim to increase iPhone appeal and could impact the smartphone market by encouraging upgrades for new AI capabilities.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is TSM Stock a Good Long Term Buy?

A close-up of a complex network of integrated circuits used in logic semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) makes and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. On November 7, news publication DigiTimes Asia reported that Chinese tech giant Huawei was offering triple salaries to engineers from TSM in order to attract them to work for Huawei. Per the reports, Huawei has sent out recruitment emails to these engineers amid mounting US sanctions on chip exports to China. TSM is also reportedly limiting production of advanced chips for Chinese firms.

