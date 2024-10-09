Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Revenue: $478.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to $631.4 million in Q2 2023 and $460 million in Q1 2024.

Gross Margin: 10.5% in Q2 2024, compared to 27.7% in Q2 2023 and 6.4% in Q1 2024.

Operating Expenses: $90.3 million in Q2 2024, a 7.8% increase over Q2 2023 and a 15% increase over Q1 2024.

Other Income Net: $6.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $54.7 million in Q2 2023.

Income Tax Expenses: $8.4 million in Q2 2024, 76.7% lower than Q2 2023.

Loss for the Period: $41.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to a profit of $7.8 million in Q2 2023 and a loss of $25.3 million in Q1 2024.

Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders: $6.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to $78.5 million in Q2 2023 and $31.8 million in Q1 2024.

Basic Earnings Per Share: $0.004 in Q2 2024, compared to $0.060 in Q2 2023 and $0.019 in Q1 2024.

Annualized ROE: 0.4% in Q2 2024, compared to 10% in Q2 2023 and 2% in Q1 2024.

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $96.9 million in Q2 2024, a 39.9% decrease compared to Q2 2023.

Capital Expenditures: $196.8 million in Q2 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $6,423.9 million on June 30, 2024.

Total Assets: $12,104.8 million on June 30, 2024.

Total Liabilities: $3,059.9 million on June 30, 2024.

Debt Ratio: 25.3% on June 30, 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) reported sales revenue of USD 478.5 million for Q2 2024, in line with guidance and showing sequential growth.

Gross margin improved to 10.5% in Q2 2024, up from 6.4% in Q1 2024, driven by increased capacity utilization.

The company is progressing rapidly with the construction of its second 12-inch production line, expected to end trial production by the end of the year, which will expand capacity.

Revenue from logic and RF increased by 11% over Q2 2023, driven by increased demand for CIS and logic products.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) expects revenue for Q3 2024 to be approximately $500 million to $520 million, with a gross margin range of 10% to 12%.

Negative Points

Revenue decreased from $631.4 million in Q2 2023 to $478.5 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to decreased average selling prices.

Gross margin dropped significantly from 27.7% in Q2 2023 to 10.5% in Q2 2024, largely due to decreased average selling prices.

Operating expenses increased by 7.8% over Q2 2023, primarily due to increased expenses for new fab Hua Hong Manufacturing and engineering wafer costs.

The company reported a loss of $41.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to a profit of $7.8 million in Q2 2023.

Revenue from several regions, including Europe and Japan, saw significant declines compared to Q2 2023, with Europe down 57% and Japan down 89.7%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook on the average selling price (ASP) for the second half of 2024? A: Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, stated that Q2 marked the bottom for pricing. Utilization rates have returned to 100%, and the company has started to adjust prices upward over the past two months. ASP is expected to improve in Q3 and continue into Q4.

Q: How is the demand outlook for the second half of 2024 and beyond, particularly in automotive and industrial sectors? A: Daniel Wang noted that demand is recovering, driven by consumer electronics, RF, CIS, and power management ICs. The embedded non-volatile memory segment is also picking up. Automotive and industrial demand is expected to improve, although IGBT remains weak.

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress of the Wuxi new fab and its expected contribution to revenue? A: Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director, explained that the first 12-inch production line is fully completed and operational. The second 12-inch line is 80% complete, with trial production expected by the end of the year and capacity release in Q1 2025.

Q: What is the expected revenue mix between Chinese and non-Chinese customers moving forward? A: Daniel Wang aims to maintain a 70% China and 30% global revenue mix. The current higher China ratio is due to local demand and competitive pricing. With the second 12-inch fab, the company plans to expand partnerships with global customers to restore the original mix.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin improvement in the third quarter? A: Daniel Wang indicated that while ASP is expected to increase, the market is not fully recovered, which limits significant margin improvements. The company remains conservative with a gross margin guidance of 10% to 12% for Q3, reflecting gradual market recovery.

