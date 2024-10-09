Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,224.90
    +152.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,792.04
    +40.91 (+0.71%)
     

  • DOW

    42,512.00
    +431.63 (+1.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7295
    -0.0034 (-0.47%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.36
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,174.87
    -2,345.88 (-2.74%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.41%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,626.10
    -9.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,200.59
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0670
    +0.0340 (+0.84%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,449.25
    +150.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.86
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,243.74
    +53.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,277.96
    +340.42 (+0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6664
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, DOW NOTCH FRESH RECORDS AS KEY U.S. CPI REPORT LOOMS

Minutes favour a more hawkish stance from Fed in November: Strategist

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

GuruFocus News
·4 min read

  • Revenue: $478.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to $631.4 million in Q2 2023 and $460 million in Q1 2024.

  • Gross Margin: 10.5% in Q2 2024, compared to 27.7% in Q2 2023 and 6.4% in Q1 2024.

  • Operating Expenses: $90.3 million in Q2 2024, a 7.8% increase over Q2 2023 and a 15% increase over Q1 2024.

  • Other Income Net: $6.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $54.7 million in Q2 2023.

  • Income Tax Expenses: $8.4 million in Q2 2024, 76.7% lower than Q2 2023.

  • Loss for the Period: $41.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to a profit of $7.8 million in Q2 2023 and a loss of $25.3 million in Q1 2024.

  • Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders: $6.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to $78.5 million in Q2 2023 and $31.8 million in Q1 2024.

  • Basic Earnings Per Share: $0.004 in Q2 2024, compared to $0.060 in Q2 2023 and $0.019 in Q1 2024.

  • Annualized ROE: 0.4% in Q2 2024, compared to 10% in Q2 2023 and 2% in Q1 2024.

  • Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $96.9 million in Q2 2024, a 39.9% decrease compared to Q2 2023.

  • Capital Expenditures: $196.8 million in Q2 2024.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $6,423.9 million on June 30, 2024.

  • Total Assets: $12,104.8 million on June 30, 2024.

  • Total Liabilities: $3,059.9 million on June 30, 2024.

  • Debt Ratio: 25.3% on June 30, 2024.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) reported sales revenue of USD 478.5 million for Q2 2024, in line with guidance and showing sequential growth.

  • Gross margin improved to 10.5% in Q2 2024, up from 6.4% in Q1 2024, driven by increased capacity utilization.

  • The company is progressing rapidly with the construction of its second 12-inch production line, expected to end trial production by the end of the year, which will expand capacity.

  • Revenue from logic and RF increased by 11% over Q2 2023, driven by increased demand for CIS and logic products.

  • Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (HHUSF) expects revenue for Q3 2024 to be approximately $500 million to $520 million, with a gross margin range of 10% to 12%.

Negative Points

  • Revenue decreased from $631.4 million in Q2 2023 to $478.5 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to decreased average selling prices.

  • Gross margin dropped significantly from 27.7% in Q2 2023 to 10.5% in Q2 2024, largely due to decreased average selling prices.

  • Operating expenses increased by 7.8% over Q2 2023, primarily due to increased expenses for new fab Hua Hong Manufacturing and engineering wafer costs.

  • The company reported a loss of $41.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to a profit of $7.8 million in Q2 2023.

  • Revenue from several regions, including Europe and Japan, saw significant declines compared to Q2 2023, with Europe down 57% and Japan down 89.7%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook on the average selling price (ASP) for the second half of 2024? A: Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, stated that Q2 marked the bottom for pricing. Utilization rates have returned to 100%, and the company has started to adjust prices upward over the past two months. ASP is expected to improve in Q3 and continue into Q4.

Q: How is the demand outlook for the second half of 2024 and beyond, particularly in automotive and industrial sectors? A: Daniel Wang noted that demand is recovering, driven by consumer electronics, RF, CIS, and power management ICs. The embedded non-volatile memory segment is also picking up. Automotive and industrial demand is expected to improve, although IGBT remains weak.

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress of the Wuxi new fab and its expected contribution to revenue? A: Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director, explained that the first 12-inch production line is fully completed and operational. The second 12-inch line is 80% complete, with trial production expected by the end of the year and capacity release in Q1 2025.

Q: What is the expected revenue mix between Chinese and non-Chinese customers moving forward? A: Daniel Wang aims to maintain a 70% China and 30% global revenue mix. The current higher China ratio is due to local demand and competitive pricing. With the second 12-inch fab, the company plans to expand partnerships with global customers to restore the original mix.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin improvement in the third quarter? A: Daniel Wang indicated that while ASP is expected to increase, the market is not fully recovered, which limits significant margin improvements. The company remains conservative with a gross margin guidance of 10% to 12% for Q3, reflecting gradual market recovery.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.