HSBC's 4.5 billion yuan panda bond to boost globalisation of Chinese currency

HSBC has issued a 4.5 billion yuan (US$623 million), three-year panda bond that will be remitted to Hong Kong, reinforcing the city as the world's offshore yuan centre and supporting the currency's internationalisation.

The sale was increased from a base size of 3 billion yuan after the order book was oversubscribed by 1.88 times, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. It is part of the bank's 10 billion yuan bond-sale programme approved by China's central bank to be issued in phases until October 2026.

The bond pays an annual coupon of 2.15 per cent and was assigned the highest triple-A rating by China Chengxin Credit Rating Group.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The deal represents the UK banking group's first such issuance since the Chinese government allowed the proceeds of panda bonds to be repatriated in 2022. Previously, offshore companies needed the State Administration of Foreign Exchange's approval. HSBC raised 1 billion yuan from its first panda bond offering in 2015.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated securities issued by offshore companies in mainland China.

Pedestrians seen outside HSBC's branch in Tsim Sha Tsui in October 2024. Photo: Jelly Tse alt=Pedestrians seen outside HSBC's branch in Tsim Sha Tsui in October 2024. Photo: Jelly Tse>

The panda bond market has been booming since the rule was relaxed, with issuers taking advantage of the currency's relatively low funding cost thanks to the wide interest-rate differentials with the US dollar. The yield difference could remain large as Beijing has hinted at more monetary easing measures to prop up the economy, and the US may slow rate cuts that could arise because of the inflationary risks brought by US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff and fiscal policies.

In the first 10 months of 2024, 178 billion yuan was raised via 100 panda bonds, exceeding the previous record of 154.5 billion yuan from 94 bonds last year, according to HSBC.

The surge is in line with increasing demand from foreign companies using the yuan for financing at attractive rates - a trend eyed by HSBC. The bank will use the bond proceeds to "support the growth of the renminbi business," it said in a filing to Shanghai Clearing House.

'It is great to see the positive response from onshore and offshore investors who have been looking for high-quality assets' in China's domestic bond market, co-CEO David Liao says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man alt='It is great to see the positive response from onshore and offshore investors who have been looking for high-quality assets' in China's domestic bond market, co-CEO David Liao says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man>

Story Continues