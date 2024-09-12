HSBC tops Nestle as world's best dividend payer while China Mobile leads Hong Kong peers

HSBC Holdings emerged as the world's largest dividend payer during the second quarter of this year, while growth in the Asia-Pacific region lagged behind the rest of the world during the period, according to asset manager Janus Henderson Investors' latest global dividend index.

The largest bank in Europe and Hong Kong topped the dividend-payout list with a total disbursement of US$11.7 billion for the June quarter, aided by a US$4 billion special dividend with proceeds from the sale of its Canadian operations. That was the single largest special dividend in the world during the quarter, accounting for nearly a third of the global tally.

The British bank's payout increased following a call from its largest shareholder, Ping An Asset Management, who urged HSBC to improve its dividends last year.

Some individual Hong Kong shareholders backed by Ping An had sought a return to the annual pre-pandemic payout of 51 US cents a share, which was distributed for four years from 2015. The bank cancelled its fourth-quarter 2019 dividend and the payout for all of 2020 at the request of the UK regulators, who wanted HSBC and other British banks to shore up their balance sheets during the pandemic.

CEO Georges Elhedery started his reign in Hong Kong by visiting HSBC's branches and employees in Central. Photo: Handout alt=CEO Georges Elhedery started his reign in Hong Kong by visiting HSBC's branches and employees in Central. Photo: Handout>

HSBC set a 2023 dividend of 61 US cents per share, its highest full-year payout since 2008. This year's forecast is for 71 US cents a share, according to Morningstar.

HSBC outranked consumer goods producer Nestle, the world's biggest mobile phone carrier China Mobile and German carmaker Mercedes Benz Group in the global list. Allianz SE, BNP Paribas, Microsoft, Stellantis, Sanofi and Axa completed the top 10 members.

China Mobile, which has the biggest base of cellular subscribers, topped the list in Hong Kong. It paid out US$6.3 billion in the second quarter, according to Janus Henderson's report, which was published Tuesday.

The total dividend payout in the second quarter for Hong Kong companies was generally in line with the 1.1 per cent growth for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, primarily constrained by substantial cuts from shipping giant Cosco.

The payout in the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan region rose to US$39.5 billion, while global dividends jumped 8.2 per cent to a record US$606.1 billion, the report said.

A drop in Australia and relatively flat growth in Hong Kong led to a subdued expansion in dividends among APAC companies, but the region's outlook for the year is brighter as government policies are expected to boost corporate confidence, according to Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager for Asian dividend income at Janus Henderson.

"From the viewpoint of our Asian income portfolios, we have seen some of the largest increases in dividends in recent years", Duhra said. "The government push for dividends in some of our markets should not be underestimated."

He added that some Asian governments are "at the beginning of a multi-year focus on dividend growth."

Outside HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong's Central district. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang alt=Outside HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong's Central district. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang>

In April, China's State Council released a document with nine guidelines that pledged better investor returns and a new round of reforms for state-owned enterprises, in an effort to support the country's US$9 trillion stock market.

China's collective dividend payout in the second quarter rose to US$6.3 billion, an increase of 37.4 per cent from a year earlier on an underlying basis that is adjusted for special dividends, currency changes, timing effects and index changes.

In South Korea, the government rolled out a programme in February and May to help tackle the comparatively low valuations in its domestic stock market. South Korean companies' dividends grew 12.6 per cent on an underlying basis to US$9.3 billion in the second quarter.

"The 'Value-Up' corporate reform in Korea and initiatives such as the 'nine-point' plan in China have boosted dividends for a wide range of names, this should be evident in the coming year", Duhra said.

Australia recorded a 24.3 per cent decline in payouts during the second quarter, which is "not seasonally very important", and its effect on the whole year will "be more muted", according to the report.

Elsewhere, Singapore and Taiwan recorded double-digit growth in total payouts. Taiwan was led by banks, motor manufacturers and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC). Singapore rose 15.2 per cent to US$5 billion, with DBS contributing US$2.1 billion. Taiwan grew 27.1 per cent to US$3.9 billion, with TSMC chipping in US$2.8 billion.

Janus Henderson predicted global dividend payments in 2024 would increase by 6.4 per cent to US$1.74 trillion.

