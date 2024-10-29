HSBC denies break-up plan as it launches $3bn share buyback

The boss of HSBC has said moves to separate its eastern and western operations are not part of a plan to break up the banking group, as he announced a $3bn share buyback amid better-than-expected profits.

Georges Elhedery pushed back against rumours that a huge restructuring plan announced last week was a sign he was considering hiving off parts of the banking group, which had been under pressure to do so by its largest shareholder, the Chinese insurer Ping An. Investors last year rejected Ping An’s proposals.

“This is not either a precursor or an intent or a preparation for any split,” the newly appointed chief executive told journalists on Tuesday. “Our customers see us as a major financial institution offering them distinctive capabilities in our global connectivity,” he added.

Related: Lloyds ‘assessing’ impact of landmark court ruling on car loans

He made the comments as the London-headquartered bank reported a 10% rise in pre-tax profits to $8.5bn (£6.6bn) in the three months to the end of September, thanks to a strong performance in its wealth division and wholesale banking arm.

HSBC had been expected to report a 1.3% drop in profits to $7.6bn, according to average analyst estimates.

The stronger-than-expected performance has allowed , Elhedery to acquire another $3bn worth of HSBC’s shares from shareholders, days after completing a separate multibillion-dollar buyback announced in July. He will hand a further $1.8bn to investors in the form of dividends.

Elhedery, who took over the top job last month, said: “We delivered another good quarter, which shows that our strategy is working.”

The bank said it put aside an extra $300m for banker bonuses so far this year, echoing guidance it issued in July, which said its top performers were likely to share a bonus pool worth as much as the $3.8bn handed out in 2023.

Tuesday’s third-quarter results came a week after Elhedery announced he would be dividing the bank’s operations into eastern and western markets.

News of the huge shake-up prompted rumours that the lender might eventually pursue a break-up and hive off its more profitable Asian bank, as Ping An.

While HSBC is headquartered in London, it makes the bulk of its profits in Asia. Its geographic sprawl has caused tension in recent years, with western leaders admonishing executives for staying neutral over Beijing’s crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Shareholders in China and Hong Kong had also been up in arms after UK regulators forced HSBC to halt dividends at the start of the Covid pandemic.

There was also speculation that Elhedery’s restructuring plan was driven by geopolitics, given that US elections next week may result in a second presidential term for Donald Trump. However, Elhedery insisted there were “no geopolitical reasons why we would we have done this”.

Story Continues