HSBC appoints Jo Miyake as interim CEO of global commercial banking -memo

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has named Jo Miyake as interim CEO of its global commercial banking business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest of a series of appointments since new group CEO Georges Elhedery took charge.

Miyake, who is currently chief commercial officer for the commercial bank, takes the role vacated when Barry O'Byrne was shifted across to run the lender's wealth and personal banking business, last week.

A spokesperson for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hong Kong-based Miyake will take up his new role effective from Oct. 1, the memo said, and will continue the new role while a formal recruitment process is carried out.

