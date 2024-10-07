Howden Joinery Group's (LON:HWDN) Dividend Will Be £0.049

The board of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of November, with investors receiving £0.049 per share. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Howden Joinery Group's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Howden Joinery Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 34.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.055 total annually to £0.211. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Howden Joinery Group has grown earnings per share at 7.1% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Howden Joinery Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

