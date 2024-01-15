Is Howden Joinery Group Plc's (LON:HWDN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Howden Joinery Group's (LON:HWDN) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Howden Joinery Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Howden Joinery Group is:

41% = UK£345m ÷ UK£832m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.41 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Howden Joinery Group's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

First thing first, we like that Howden Joinery Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Howden Joinery Group's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Howden Joinery Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% over the last few years.

LSE:HWDN Past Earnings Growth January 15th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Howden Joinery Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Howden Joinery Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Howden Joinery Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 33%, which implies that it retains the remaining 67% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Howden Joinery Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 24%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Howden Joinery Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

