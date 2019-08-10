How the world's top golfers would spend the $15 million FedEx Cup prize

It doesn’t get much sweeter for the world’s top golfers than winning the FedEx Cup.

Started in 2007 as a way to keep the best players in the game engaged throughout a long season, the FedEx Cup has morphed into one of the most sought after trophies in the sport. The season-long tournament culminates with a series of year-ending events for the top 100 golfers in the sport. After each special event, the field is winnowed down.

The FedEx Cup is awarded to the winner at the final tournament of the year, the Tour Championship. And with that giant trophy comes a big payday. Last year’s winner Justin Rose took home a cool $10 million. This year, that prize has been bumped up to $15 million.

Currently, world number one Brooks Koepka is ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of Rory Mcllroy and Matt Kuchar. All three are competing at this week’s Northern Trust Open, the first event in deciding the FedEx Cup winner.

Before you Google search it, Tiger Woods enters this week’s tournament ranked No. 28 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Yahoo Finance caught up with several of the game’s biggest names at the Northern Trust Open to see how they would spend the digital $15 million injected into their bank accounts.

Tommy Fleetwood

FedEx Cup Ranking: 19

Quick Stats: Finished second in two of the past six major championships

The red-hot Fleetwood, 28, is so focused on his game at the moment, he isn’t too sure where $15 million would go. We can’t blame him on that one.

“It would be very, very nice to have in the back pocket,” Fleetwood said.

Brooks Koepka waves after his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York) More

Brooks Koepka

FedEx Cup Ranking: 1

Quick Stats: Four-time major championship winner; Three wins in 2019

“I am building a house, so a lot of it would go there,” said the game’s best player right now.

Perfect time for Koepka, 29, to be building a house, too — the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut has sent mortgage rates tumbling.

Graeme McDowell

FedEx Cup Ranking: 54

Quick Stats: Won 2010 U.S. Open; Won this year for first time since 2015

“I have young kids and certainly I would look to invest that well and protect my future and my kids’ future,” said McDowell, who is enjoying a career resurgence.

McDowell, 40, has three children. We suggest he uses Yahoo Finance Premium to research and potential stock investments.

Ian Poulter

FedEx Cup Ranking: 60

Quick Stats: 2.3 million Twitter followers; $25 million in career earnings

One of golf’s most colorful players is a collector car buff. With $15 million, he would further fuel his passion.

“I would invest in classic cars,” Poulter, 43, said. He added he would likely look to add to his collection of classic Ferraris.

If that’s the case, he may also want to scoop up some Ferrari (RACE) shares. The company is public and the stock has been on fire since its 2015 initial public offering.

Jon Rahm

FedEx Cup Ranking: 10

Quick Stats: 10 top 10 finishes this year; One win in 2019

The 24-year-old phenom wouldn’t mind a few extra bucks.

“Currently I am young, I don’t have anything I would like to really spend it on now. It’s a lot of money, you can do whatever your ambitions desire,” said Rahm. “In my case, I would put it in a savings account for the future because you never know what’s going to happen. You never know what’s going to happen in golf, there are so many cases in golf where people got injured and never played again — so you can always be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.”

Spoken like a true 54-year-old wealth manager. But Rahm may want to consider taking some risk — with interest rates super low thanks to the Federal Reserve, savings accounts are earning next to nothing.

Xander Schauffele holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York) More