How the Fed and Trump could collide in 2025

President-elect Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell have clashed before, and there is a chance they will do so again in 2025.

Their collision could unfold in multiple ways.

If Trump’s economic policies cause more inflation, it could force the Fed to tap the brakes and pull back any expected interest rate cuts. The new administration could make some new noise about limiting the Fed’s independence. Or Trump cost cutter Elon Musk — who recently said the central bank is "absurdly overstaffed" — could seek to overhaul the Fed’s workforce.

The tensions between Trump and Powell were on display for much of 2024. Trump on the campaign trail regularly weighed in with criticisms of Powell, offering that the president should "have a say" in Fed decisions and that Powell has "gotten it wrong a lot."

After Trump’s reelection win in November, Powell himself aggressively rebuffed the possibility of being removed before his term is up in May 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as his nominee for the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell takes to the podium during a press event in the Rose Garden at the White House in 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) · Drew Angerer via Getty Images

"Not permitted under the law," the central bank chair said on Nov. 7 to reporters who asked about his views on any legal authorities Trump might have in terms of firing or demoting him.

"No," he said at another point in a press conference on the question of whether he would leave, sounding perturbed.

Trump and Powell appear to be making an effort to sound more conciliatory as inauguration day draws closer.

The president-elect said earlier this month on NBC's Meet the Press that he has no plans to remove Powell before the Federal Reserve chair's term is up in May 2026.

That came just days after Powell said that he hoped for a good relationship with the new Trump White House and Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, who earlier this year suggested in an interview that Trump could appoint a "shadow chair" to undermine Powell’s influence.

'Not concerned'

Whether this recent detente can last is still an open question, especially if the Fed reaches a point where it decides it has to start raising interest rates again.

Powell and his colleagues this month said they expect inflation to remain more elevated than previously thought — predicting it will end 2025 at 2.5% instead of a prior forecast for 2.2%. That revision caused the central bank to scale back the number of rate cuts it expects to make next year to two from four previously.

If Trump’s proposed policies from tariffs to tax cuts cause more inflation, that could force the Fed to pull back even more on any easing — or even consider rate hikes.

