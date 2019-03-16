How golf’s biggest stars manage their money

Not every tournament on the PGA Tour is won by Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. That means arguably golf’s two most recognizable names aren’t the only ones pulling in massive winnings year in and year out. The same goes for money flowing from an array of sponsors ranging from Morgan Stanley to Nike to Under Armour.

Yahoo Finance caught up with some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names at the 2019 Players Championship to discuss how they manage their finances.

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) More

Rickie Fowler

Age: 30

Career earnings on tour: $36.4 million

Career wins: 8

Rickie Fowler is a fan favorite, known for his colorful clothes and ability to seemingly always be in contention in final rounds. Fowler also enjoys his toys, namely cool cars.

Fowler on money: “I have a couple financial guys that help me with some stuff. My portfolio is pretty strong.” Fowler says he is becoming more aggressive with his investments.

Justin Rose, of England, holds the trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) More

Justin Rose

Age: 38

Career earnings on tour: $51 million

Career wins: 22

Justin Rose is one of the game’s classiest gents. He has also made a bundle over his career — in 2018 he nabbed $10 million alone for winning the FedEx Cup.

Rose on money: “I really put a lot of trust in the team at Morgan Stanley. I am at a stage in my career where it’s about focusing on the golf — I feel like I am in the prime of my career.” Rose says he’s naturally thinking about financial planning for his two children.

Jordan Spieth walks down the 15th fairway during a practice round of The Players Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

Jordan Spieth

Age: 25

Career earnings on tour: $38.2 million

Career wins: 13

Jordan Spieth is a true young phenom, already banning three major championships.

Spieth on money: “My dad has been my business manager to an extent for four, five, six years now — he has a lot of experience. Certainly I try to pick the brains of any CEOs I am in the room with.” Spieth says he has learned a lot about business from being on trips with AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

Tony Finau of the United States reacts after tee off in the final round of the HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) More

Tony Finau

Age: 29

Career earnings on tour: $13.9 million

Career wins: 1

The humble Tony Finau is also viewed as a young phenom, known for his booming drives off the tee. He is also seen as on the verge of breaking out on tour.

Finau also has four children.

Finau on money: “I do my best on the golf course. I am learning about the business side of it. But I have a lot of great partners that help me with all those things.”

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @BrianSozzi

Read more

PGA Tour commissioner: Business of golf is in great shape