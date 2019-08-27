Houston Rockets general manager reveals he invests in Bitcoin

The general manager for the Houston Rockets – one of the top basketball teams in the NBA league – has recently revealed he invests in Bitcoin.

Daryl Morey announced to the world he has been buying Bitcoin in response to a tweet from Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano.

‘Pomp’ replied to a tweet from United States President Donald Trump, which prompted Morey to state: “I just bought more (Bitcoin).”

Morey is the latest in an ever-growing list of celebrities and high-profile figures in the sporting world to have publicly stated they either support Bitcoin or have been purchasing it.

Earlier this month, Coin Rivet reported that NFL star Russel Okung – an offensive tackle for the LA Chargers – will be organising a Bitcoin beginners meet-up in Los Angeles sometime in September.

It isn’t just Bitcoin that has been enjoying the added exposure either.

The NBA recently entered into a partnership with CryptoKitties development studio Dapper Labs.

Through this partnership, Dapper Labs will be developing an officially licensed digital collectibles game based on the NBA.

The game will be called NBA TopShot and will likely be similar to popular fantasy football games.

Renowned actor Laurence Fishburne also recently highlighted blockchain technology on an episode of ‘Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne’.

The show aimed to portray the ways in which blockchain technology can be beneficial to solving worldwide issues and how it can disrupt global industries.

Despite Bitcoin’s tumble in price over recent weeks, it would seem more and more people are showing a vested interest in the asset class.

