Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Florida Cities

Juliana Vilas Boas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many people interested in buying real estate head to Florida in search of inexpensive homes. What they don’t often know, however, is that certain Florida housing markets may not offer them the best quality of life.

Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 25 Texas Cities

Read More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

To find out which Florida housing markets buyers should avoid, GOBankingRates compared analyzed the average single family home value during December 2022 and December 2023, sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. The average income was also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the liability index was sourced from AreaVibes.

ADVERTISEMENT

To focus on Florida cities with bad housing markets, qualifying cities had to have an average house value below the national average, and the livability index had to be below 75.

In ascending order, buyers should avoid shopping for homes in these 10 Florida cities.

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Madison, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $178,443

December 2023 average home value: $176,639

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$1,804

Average income: $21,111

Livability index: 65

Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

For You: 5 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in Nevada

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Sergey-AND-Marina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Micco, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $259,122

December 2023 average home value: $243,192

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$15,931

Average income: $34,982

Livability index: 65

Read Next: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Jimmy Emerson / Flickr.com

Laurel Hill, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $179,366

December 2023 average home value: $177,566

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$1,800

Average income: $28,747

Livability index: 60

Mathew105601 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Palatka, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $191,025

December 2023 average home value: $190,559

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$466

Story continues

Average income: $19,694

Livability index: 55

Discover More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Ashton Coleman / Flickr.com

Coleman, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $180,642

December 2023 average home value: $175,221

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$5,421

Average income: $20,653

Livability index: 61

Art Wager / Getty Images

Westville, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $187,528

December 2023 average home value: $185,859

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$1,669

Average income: $30,200

Livability index: 51

Read Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

LennonsGhost / iStock.com

Homeland, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $219,884

December 2023 average home value: $210,353

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$9,531

Average income: $31,005

Livability index: 58

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Poinciana, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $310,752

December 2023 average home value: $303,975

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$6,778

Average income: $28,091

Livability index: 54

For You: 6 Florida Cities Where Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming Way More Common

benedek / Getty Images

Campbellton, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $128,770

December 2023 average home value: $124,798

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$3,972

Average income: $19,960

Livability index: 54

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paxton, Florida

December 2022 average home value: $150,853

December 2023 average home value: $144,233

Year-over-year change (2022 to 2023): -$6,620

Average income: $25,383

Livability index: 54

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in Florida to find the housing markets you should avoid. GOBankingRates started by gathering the [1] average single family home value during December 2022, the [2] average single family home value during December 2023, both sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the [3] average income as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the cost of living across a variety of factors including: [4] Grocery cost of living index, [5] Healthcare cost of living index, [6] Utilities cost of living index, [7] Transportation cost of living index, [8] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and multiplied by the [9] average expenditure costs for all consumers, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the annual average expenditure cost for each city in Florida. The [10] livability index was sourced from AreaVibes to help determine the quality of life across nine categories. To qualify for this study, the housing markets had to have a value below the national average, and the livability index must be below 75. This showcases the cities with bad housing markets and poor quality of life. The December 2023 average single family home value was scored, the year-over-year change in home value was scored, the annual cost of expenditures was scored, the average city income was scored, and the livability index was scored, with all the scores being summed and sorted to show the housing markets in Florida you should avoid. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 9, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Florida Cities