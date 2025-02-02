From housekeeping to AI: Hong Kong start-up Butler turns profit with tech pivot

Seven-year-old Hong Kong start-up Butler has turned a profit, driven by its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform designed to help property managers and landlords oversee workflows, its founder said, as more businesses look to capitalise on the rapid advancements in large language models.

Butler's revenue tripled in 2024, and the company achieved profitability in the fourth quarter, co-founder Angues Chan said in a recent interview. The AI platform, which handles tasks including managing tenant and resident inquiries and processing updates from maintenance workers, was used in over 65 housing estates last year, he said.

The number of property estates served by Butler is expected to triple this year, rising from fewer than 10 in 2022, when the platform was launched, according to Chan.

AI-enabled solutions for real estate operations help Hong Kong's property managers reduce costs amid a prolonged market downturn, according to the founders.

Hong Kong's lived-in home prices fell over 7 per cent last year, following a 15 per cent drop in 2023 and a 7 per cent loss in 2022, according to the latest data from the Rating and Valuation Department. The cumulative drop of 27 per cent marked the second-longest property slump since official records began in 1993.

"The real estate industry in Hong Kong has been entitled for so long; now that things are finally not as well, it has to change," Chan said.

Last year, Butler helped its clients save an average of about HK$144,000 (US$18,483), which Chan described as a "very small number to begin" with, but he expected it to grow as the company continued to enhance its solutions, Chan said.

When Butler started in 2018, it sold housekeeping subscription services to property developers, which then offered these services to residents or tenants.

The company pivoted to technology-driven offerings during the Covid-19 pandemic after noticing that its customer-facing WhatsApp channel was consistently receiving inquiries about other services, such as shuttle bus timetables and gym opening times, said co-founder Jonathan Lam.

With both founders coming from an investment banking background, the company's transition "felt like starting something from scratch", Lam said. They found a chief technology officer through several advisers with relevant expertise, who assisted in developing the first iteration of Butler's digital platform, which supported "simple automations".

