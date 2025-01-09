Households may face a further income squeeze, say experts

Households may face a further income squeeze, with the potential for upward pressure on mortgage rates and some prices perhaps becoming more expensive, experts have said.

With many people currently booking breaks for 2025, some holidaymakers may not see their money stretch as far, although there may also be a “bright spot” for pensioners buying a retirement income called an annuity, it was suggested.

However, some also emphasised that there is also room for the “markets to gain a bit of perspective” and that uncertainties remain.

The pound has tumbled to its lowest level against the US dollar for over a year, with sterling weakening amid a deepening rout in UK government bonds, also known as gilts.

Yields on government bonds, which reflect the cost of government borrowing, have continued to rise.

The rise in gilt yields has an inverse effect on the price of government bonds, which are falling.

David Hollingworth, from L&C Mortgages, said some fixed mortgage rates have already edged up amid concerns that inflation could remain higher for longer, curtailing the ability for the Bank of England to cut interest rates “as sharply as hoped”.

He said: “Swap rates (which lenders use to price mortgages) look set to edge up further, which will put further upward pressure on fixed rates despite there being a mix of ups and downs in the early stages of the new year.

“Given the sharp pricing that lenders have been employing there will be only so much that they will be able to absorb before any further rises hit fixed-rate mortgages.

“In the current market it looks sensible for any borrowers looking to arrange a new fixed rate to secure a deal sooner rather than later, starting the process a good three to four months ahead.

“That will mean they secure a deal and avoid any potential hikes to rates but will still have the ability to move to a better rate if there is any subsequent improvement before completion.”

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said elevated gilt yields are likely “to be reflected in higher mortgage rates, which would provide a further squeeze on household disposable incomes”.

The gilt rout has been sparked by investor worries over rising government borrowing and concerns around the potential for stagflation, where the economy sees rising inflation combined with stalling growth.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the bond market in the UK has reacted “dramatically – more so than other markets around the world”.

