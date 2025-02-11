Households face jump in energy bills as green power struggles

Natural gas prices soared to their highest level in two years - Jacob King/PA Wire

Households face an increase in their energy bills as power generation from renewable sources such as wind farms proves unreliable, analysts have warned.

European natural gas prices soared to their highest level in two years on Monday as the continent scrambles to refill its rapidly depleting reserves.

Benchmark gas futures have climbed for four weeks in a row and hit €58.75 per megawatt-hour on Monday, roughly double the levels seen at the start of last year and the highest since February 2023, when energy markets were still reeling from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at SEB bank, blamed a cold winter, shortfalls in green power and the ongoing loss of Russian gas supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Schieldrop said: “There was less hydroelectric power than expected, less wind than expected, and slightly higher demand.

“I don’t think anyone thinks we will run out, but we will have to pay a painful price.”

If the latest rise in gas prices was maintained, it could add around 20pc to household gas bills, Mr Schieldrop said.

However, analysts expect prices will fall because global supply is strong. Mr Schieldrop expects European natural gas prices will be about 20pc higher this year than last, equivalent to a rise in consumer gas bills of around 7pc.

Europe’s gas stores are less than half full, a first for this time of year since 2022 when the war in Ukraine began.

The numbers are a clear warning sign that Europe is still struggling to move on from its heavy dependence on Russian gas, Mr Schieldrop warned.

“All of this comes back to Russia and the Ukraine war. The EU relied on Russia for 40pc of its gas. That is where this whole problem stems from,” he said.

Europe still buys some gas from Russia but it has dramatically reduced its reliance, slashing the share of Russian pipeline gas in EU imports from 40pc to 8pc between 2021 and 2023.

The continent has instead tried to both reduce its gas usages and increase its liquefied natural gas imports, which can be stored, from elsewhere.

Although the UK bought a much smaller share of its gas from Russia than other European countries before the war, it is heavily dependent on gas for heating and was hit hard by the surge in the global commodity price in 2022.

Tom Edwards, analyst at Cornwall Insight, said: “I don’t think there is a crisis of supply, but we are certainly going to have to pay for it.

“This is a short-term problem, because more supply will become available. But it is obviously not great for consumers.”

The Energy Crisis Commission last year warned that the UK is “dangerously unprepared” for another energy crisis because of its ongoing heavy reliance on gas.

