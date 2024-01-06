Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,937.55
    +66.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,697.24
    +8.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • DOW

    37,466.11
    +25.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7484
    -0.0007 (-0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.95
    +1.76 (+2.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,615.29
    +144.47 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,052.60
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,951.14
    -6.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    +0.0510 (+1.28%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,524.07
    +13.77 (+0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.35
    -0.78 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,689.61
    -33.46 (-0.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,377.42
    +89.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

House Speaker Johnson invites Biden to give State of the Union address March 7

Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson on Saturday invited President Joe Biden to give the State of the Union address on March 7.

Johnson, a Republican, said in a letter to Biden, a Democrat, it was his duty to send the invite "in this moment of great challenge for our country." A copy of the letter was posted on X, the social media site.

The State of the Union address is an annual speech given by the U.S. president to a joint session of Congress.

Biden is running for a second term in the Nov. 5 election. On Friday, Biden accused former Republican President Donald Trump, his likely opponent, of instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol and plotting revenge on those seeking to punish him, as he puts the future of U.S. democracy at the center of his bid for re-election.

The speech is scheduled after two deadlines on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 to avert shutdowns of parts of the federal government.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Diane Craft)