House prices surge amid race to beat stamp duty raid

For sale signs

House prices have surged close to a record high as buyers race to avoid a looming increase in stamp duty.

Property prices rose by 0.7pc between November and December, according to the Nationwide house price index, which was higher than the 0.1pc that had been forecast.

The strong year-end growth helped prices to rise by 4.7pc overall across 2024, faster than economists’ predictions of 3.8pc for the year. The typical home in Britain is now worth £269,426, slightly below an all-time high reached in 2022.

Economists and agents said the late surge in prices was driven by buyers rushing to beat an increase in stamp duty in the spring. Rachel Reeves decided in her maiden Budget last year to revert stamp duty from 3pc to 5pc from April.

The Chancellor also lowered the threshold on when movers will have to start paying the tax from £250,000 to £125,000.

Ranald Mitchell, of broker Charwin Mortgages, said: “December and the fourth quarter were buoyant as buyers raced to complete transactions ahead of punitive stamp duty hikes.”

Katy Eatenton, a mortgage broker at Lifetime Wealth Management, added: “The stamp duty deadline is definitely one contributor to the unseasonal demand in December.”

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said house prices had ended the year “on a strong footing” but cautioned that the impending increases in stamp duty was “likely to generate volatility, as buyers bring forward their purchases to avoid the additional tax”.

He said: “This will lead to a jump in transactions in the first three months of 2025 (especially in March) and a corresponding period of weakness in the following three to six months, as occurred in the wake of previous stamp duty changes.

“This will make it more difficult to discern the underlying strength of the market.”

Mr Gardner said the mortgage market had “proved surprisingly resilient in 2024” despite the need for high deposits and the fact that record growth in the cost of renting made saving more difficult.

Northern Ireland was the best performing area for house price growth for the second year running, with prices up 7.1pc over the year. Scotland recorded a 4.4pc increase and Wales prices rose 2.7pc.

Across England, prices were up 3.1pc, led by a 5.9pc increase in prices in the North. House prices were most expensive in London, rising by 2pc across 2024 to average £525,535.

Pantheon Macroeconomics predicted house price growth of 4pc for 2025, despite markets recently reducing their expectations for the number of interest rate cuts this year. Changing expectations mean mortgage rates will climb higher over the next few months.