House prices plunge £150k as appeal for home counties wears off

Homeowners in Britain’s home counties are being forced to accept £150,000 under the asking price in a sign that the post-pandemic property boom is over.

Sale prices for luxury properties in London’s commuter belt – worth £1m or more – fell by 9pc on average last year, according to a report by financial services provider Investec.

The slowdown in Kent was most severe, with houses selling for 9.7pc less than they were listed for – a reduction of £156,344.

It was also the county with the slowest market, as houses took an average of 121 days to sell. This was followed by Berkshire, where sales took 106 days.

Homeowners in Hertfordshire took the smallest hit, going for £133,333 less than asking.

London’s commuter belt had enjoyed a boost after the pandemic as workers fled the city in search of green space.

But research by estate agency Hamptons last year revealed that more than half of Londoners leaving the capital were heading further afield for the first time.

A decline in work-from-home may have contributed to the slowdown.

Office-based working seems to be gradually returning to normality, data by Remit Consulting has revealed. Last month office occupancy hit a post-Covid high of 60pc of the pre-pandemic average. This is up from 24pc during 2021.

Jamie Freeman, of the property buying advisory agency Haringtons UK, told The Times: “The return to office-based working, coupled with the cost of commuting, the challenges of settling children into new schools, higher interest rates and the ongoing burden of stamp duty, has significantly cooled the appetite for such moves. The recent price reductions reflect a ­recalibration of the market.

“While some sellers remain overly ambitious, listing properties at inflated prices, the buying frenzy of 2021 and 2022 – when homes often sold overnight with ease – has subsided.

“The home counties will always ­appeal to buyers but the days of dizzying price highs are firmly behind us. The market is now settling into a more balanced and realistic phase.”

More than 22,000 houses were listed for sale for £1m or more in the home counties last year, Investec found, and nearly a quarter of these were in Surrey.

Nigel Bishop, of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said: “We have seen some sellers who, after failing to sell last year, are now more driven to close a deal and therefore more willing to lower their asking price. This financial incentive could encourage house hunters to widen their search radius and even accept a longer commute.”