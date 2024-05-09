Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 8, 2024

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Houlihan Lokey's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. And please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 8th, 2024. I will now turn the call over to the company. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative: Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings release, which can be found on the Houlihan Lokey website at www.hl.com in the investor relations section. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by use of words such as will, expect, anticipate, should or other similar phrases are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. And therefore, you should exercise caution when interpreting and relying on them.

We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition. We encourage investors to review our regulatory filings, including the Form 10-K for the year-end in March 31, 2024, when it is filed with the SEC. During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's financial performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our earnings release and our investor presentation on the hl.com website.

Hosting the call today, we have Scott Beiser, Houlihan Lokey's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Adelson, Co-President and Co-Head of Corporate Finance, and Lindsay Alley, Chief Financial Officer of the company. They will provide some opening remarks, and then we will open the call to questions. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Beiser: Thank you, Christopher. Welcome everyone to our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. First of all, let me say how enjoyable it has been for the last 21 years to have the pleasure of leading Houlihan Lokey on its journey to become a world-class investment banking firm. I'm incredibly thankful to the thousands of employees, clients and shareholders who helped make this firm the success it is today. A special thanks to my co-executive officers, Scott Adelson, Lindsay Alley, Christopher Crain, Erwin Gold and David Preiser, as well as our entire global leadership team. The partnership we have developed over the decade has been extraordinary. I'm incredibly pleased to be handing over the CEO title to my long-term partner Scott Adelson and a growing team of outstanding managers to lead the firm in the years ahead.

