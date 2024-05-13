Hotung Investment Holdings (SGX:BLS) Has Announced A Dividend Of NT$0.1061

Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SGX:BLS) will pay a dividend of NT$0.1061 on the 13th of June. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hotung Investment Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Hotung Investment Holdings' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 18.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 13%, which is an improvement from where it is currently.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NT$3.10 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of NT$2.55. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.9% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Hotung Investment Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 18% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Hotung Investment Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hotung Investment Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is Hotung Investment Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

