Hotel Royal (SGX:H12) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Hotel Royal (SGX:H12) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hotel Royal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = S$8.3m ÷ (S$813m - S$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hotel Royal has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

SGX:H12 Return on Capital Employed January 19th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hotel Royal's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hotel Royal, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Hotel Royal, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 2.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hotel Royal to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Hotel Royal's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 38% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Hotel Royal does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

