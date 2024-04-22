Advertisement
Hornby's full-year sales hit by Red Sea delivery delays, early Easter

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Britain's Hornby, which manufactures model railways, said on Monday its full-year group sales suffered after results in the last quarter were pulled down by Red Sea delivery delays and by an early Easter.

Its fourth-quarter sales fell 8% year-on-year, resulting in only a 2% increase to sales for the year ended March 31, at 56.2 million pounds ($69.6 million), the company said.

"Whilst we close the year in a loss-making position and both net debt and inventory are still too high, we have seen a marked change in trajectory since the half year and aim to continue this positive improvement throughout the current financial year," Hornby said. ($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)