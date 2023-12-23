HORNBACH Baumarkt Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: €1.76 (vs €1.71 in 3Q 2023)

HORNBACH Baumarkt (HMSE:HBM) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €1.49b (down 4.0% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: €28.0m (up 2.9% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 1.9% (up from 1.8% in 3Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: €1.76 (up from €1.71 in 3Q 2023).

Risk Analysis

