HORNBACH Baumarkt (HMSE:HBM) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at HORNBACH Baumarkt (HMSE:HBM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for HORNBACH Baumarkt, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = €115m ÷ (€4.5b - €1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, HORNBACH Baumarkt has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 4.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of HORNBACH Baumarkt, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HORNBACH Baumarkt Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at HORNBACH Baumarkt doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.0%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that HORNBACH Baumarkt is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

